November 28, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Alberta premier says budget surplus forecasts will be revised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 28 (Reuters) - At current crude prices the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta will have a “tight balanced budget” for the 2014/15 fiscal year, Premier Jim Prentice said on Friday as he scaled back oil price forecasts.

In an address to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Prentice said a forecast of Alberta having a 2014/15 budget surplus of C$933 million, which was made earlier this week, will “undoubtedly be revised.”

He said the province expected an oil price between US$65-75 for the second half of the current fiscal year, down from a previous forecast of $75. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Writing by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

