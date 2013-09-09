FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta sells C$500 mln in debentures in reopening - term sheet
September 9, 2013 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Alberta sells C$500 mln in debentures in reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian Province of Alberta on Monday sold C$500 million ($481 million) of debentures due June 15, 2018 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.60 percent debentures were priced at 96.2040 to yield 2.452 percent, or 44.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Bank of Montreal and National Bank Financial.

