Italy's Alberta Ferretti poaches top fashion designer from rival D&G

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian fashion brand Alberta Ferretti has hired Lorenzo Serafini, the lead womenswear designer at rival Dolce & Gabbana, to become creative director for its younger Philosophy line.

The move is part of an ongoing revamp at Italy’s Aeffe group , the company which owns Alberta Ferretti. In October last year, Aeffe hired eccentric U.S. designer Jeremy Scott for its Moschino brand.

Aeffe posted a first-half net profit of 0.15 million euros, from a loss of 3.7 million euros a year before, as cost cuts offset a slight dip in revenue to 121 million euros.

Serafini, who began his career at Roberto Cavalli, will present his first Philosophy collection for the pre-fall 2015-16 season and debut on the catwalk in February at Milan’s womenswear fashion shows, Aeffe said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)