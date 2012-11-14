Alberta sells C$500 mln five-year notes - term sheet

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian Province of Alberta on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($500 million) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.70 percent notes, due Dec. 15, 2017 were priced at 99.6050 to yield 1.782 percent or 46 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The joint lead managers on the sale were Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, RBC Dominion Securities, Toronto Dominion Bank, BMO Nesbitt Burns and Bank of Nova Scotia.