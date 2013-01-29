FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Alberta sells C$750 mln notes in reopen-term sheet
January 29, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Alberta sells C$750 mln notes in reopen-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Dealer corrects price to 99.241 from 99.264, and yield to 1.864 percent from 1.859)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($750 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.70 percent notes, due Dec. 15, 2017, were priced at 99.241 to yield 1.864 percent or 38 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$1.25 billion ($1.25 billion) ($1=C$1.00) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)

