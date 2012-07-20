Alberta government to review pipeline safety following spills

CALGARY, Alberta, July 20 (Reuters) - Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, plans to review the safety of the pipeline network in the Canadian province following a number of high-profile oil spills, Energy Minister Ken Hughes said on Friday.

Hughes said he has asked the provincial energy regulator to retain an independent third party to review pipeline safety. The review will focus on pipeline-integrity management systems, water-crossing safety and spill response. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)