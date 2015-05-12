FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Alberta premier-elect says royalty review to come in current term
May 12, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Alberta premier-elect says royalty review to come in current term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12 (Reuters) - Rachel Notley, premier-elect of the Canadian province of Alberta, the largest source of U.S. oil imports, said on Tuesday her newly elected government intends to hold its promised review of royalty rates for oil and gas producers in its current term.

Notley, whose left-wing New Democratic Party last week ended the 44-year rule of the right-wing Progressive Conservatives, said the dates for the review have not yet been set, nor has the timing of her government’s first budget, which will be set in the next few days as she finalizes her cabinet. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

