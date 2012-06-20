FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta expects big rise in oil sands production
June 20, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Alberta expects big rise in oil sands production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 (Reuters) - Alberta’s Energy Resources Conservation Board said on Wednesday it expect output from the province’s oil sands to more than double by 2021, while conventional oil production last year rose for the first time in 16 years.

The board, which regulates the province’s oil and gas industry, said it expects oil sands production of 3.7 million barrels per day in nine years, 2 million bpd higher than the output in 2011.

In its annual look at the province’s reserves and production expectations, the board also said that conventional oil production in 2011 rose 7 percent from the previous year to an average 490,000 bpd. It was the first rise in conventional oil output since 1995 and came on higher production from horizontal wells, the board said. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

