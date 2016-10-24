UPDATE 1-Alberta mulls setting green electricity target in law

(Adds comments by Alberta minister, details on Alberta climate plan)

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Alberta government is considering enshrining in law its target of generating 30 percent of the province's electricity from renewable sources by 2030, the Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, Shannon Phillips, said on Monday.

Her comments were in response to an open letter released on Monday and signed by a dozen renewable energy companies, industry associations and think tanks that urged Alberta to adopt a legislated clean energy target.

"We are considering it," Phillips said in an interview. "We are going to be back in the House very soon and if we need to pass legislation then that will be our opportunity for doing so."

Alberta is Canada's biggest oil producing province and also its largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

The left-leaning New Democratic Party government, which has a clear majority in the provincial assembly, made its 30 percent renewables commitment as part of a climate plan announced last year and has promised further details of how the procurement process for new renewable projects will work in November.

Phillips said the priority for the government was phasing out coal-fired emissions while attracting private sector investment to the province and ensuring low power prices for consumers.

The open letter, addressed to Phillips, Premier Rachel Notley and Minister of Energy Margaret McCuaig-Boyd said the certainty of a legislated target would lead to more long-term and well-paying jobs, lower costs for renewables, and a more stable electricity market with increased competition.

"The case for the Alberta government to legislate a firm target to 2030 is a strong one: markets are most efficient where clear signals exist," the letter said.

Signatories included the Pembina Institute, the Canadian Geothermal Energy Association and privately held wind developer Greengate Power.

Alberta's opposition Wildrose Party is opposed to parts of the NDP's climate strategy, particularly its plan to introduce a carbon tax. (Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)