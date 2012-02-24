FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta Coal to raise 30 mln stg in London listing
February 24, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 6 years

Alberta Coal to raise 30 mln stg in London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Funds to develop Fox Creek Project in Western Canada

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Alberta Coal Corporation, a subsidiary of Natasa Mining, said it was seeking to raise 30 million pounds ($47.1 million) in a London listing to fund the development of its Fox Creek Project in Western Canada.

Alberta said there were 777 million tonnes of measured and indicted sub-bituminous coal in the project, which covers an area of 22,688 hectares.

The company, chaired by Chris Kyriakou, who has mining experience in Australia, Canada, Africa and Mexico, said on Friday it planned to deliver a feasibility study within 24 months of the listing.

