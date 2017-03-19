FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts -Bloomberg
March 19, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 5 months ago

Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Grocery business Albertsons Cos. held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Bloomberg said that the early-stage discussions took place in recent weeks and have involved a plan to take Sprouts private. Doing so would add the natural and organic foods-focused business to the Albertsons suite of supermarket brands, which includes Safeway, Vons and Shaw's.

Albertsons is backed by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. Representatives for Albertsons and Sprouts did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokeswoman for Cerberus declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Mary Milliken)

