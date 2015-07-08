FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supermarket chain Albertsons files for U.S. IPO
#Funds News
July 8, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Supermarket chain Albertsons files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. supermarket chain Albertsons Cos Inc, which was recently merged with Safeway, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith are underwriters to the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1Hfv8xF)

Albertsons is owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP which bought Safeway and combined it with Albertsons earlier this year to create a dominant grocery chain on the U.S. West Coast. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
