REFILE-Supermarket chain Albertsons IPO to price at $23-26/shr
October 2, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Supermarket chain Albertsons IPO to price at $23-26/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Oct. 2 from Oct. 1)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc, the second-largest U.S. grocery chain after Kroger Co, said it expected its initial public offering to price between $23 and $26 per share, valuing the company at up to $12.35 billion.

The company is selling 65.3 million shares in the IPO and expects to raise up to $1.7 billion, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (bit.ly/1M5Uu3C)

Albertsons’s supermarket brands include Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw‘s, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
