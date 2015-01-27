FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albertsons and Safeway agree to divest 168 stores to win antitrust approval for merger
January 27, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Albertsons and Safeway agree to divest 168 stores to win antitrust approval for merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Supermarket chains Albertsons and Safeway agreed to sell 168 stores in eight states to win U.S. antitrust approval for their $9.2 billion merger, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Albertsons, which has 630 supermarkets under various brand names, and Safeway, which has 1,332 stores, will divest stores in Arizona, California, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, the FTC said.

The transaction was announced in March.

Reporting by Diane Bartz

