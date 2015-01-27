Albertsons and Safeway agree to divest 168 stores to win antitrust approval for merger

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Supermarket chains Albertsons and Safeway agreed to sell 168 stores in eight states to win U.S. antitrust approval for their $9.2 billion merger, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Albertsons, which has 630 supermarkets under various brand names, and Safeway, which has 1,332 stores, will divest stores in Arizona, California, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, the FTC said.

The transaction was announced in March.