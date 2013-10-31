FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel-Lucent "actively working" on asset sales - CEO
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 31, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent "actively working" on asset sales - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes said the telecom equipment group was “actively working” on a previously announced asset sale plan to shed 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) worth of assets by 2015.

Speaking after third-quarter results that were well received by the market, Combes said that the improving profitability and narrower loss largely based on cost-cutting did not change his pledge to sell some assets.

“I‘m not in the habit of talking about timing of asset sales, but they remain part of the Shift plan and we are actively working on them,” he said, referring to his ongoing turnaround effort.

Shares were up 18.3 percent to 2.79 euros by 1248 GMT. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Editing by Natalie Huet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.