Alcatel-Lucent CEO says date of his departure not yet set

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes said that the timing of his departure from the telecom equipment maker, which is being taken over by Nokia, has not yet been set, refuting a media report that put it in mid-July.

Combes was responding to a question asked by a Tuesday session in France’s National Assembly.

French magazine Challenges earlier reported that Combes would join billionaire Patrick Drahi’s Altice, a European cable and telecom group in September.

Alcatel-Lucent has not confirmed or denied Combes’ appointment to Altice but noted that Combes was stepping down anyway as part of the Nokia deal.

Combes assured the lawmakers that he would not leave Alcatel-Lucent before ensuring that the sale to Nokia, which is supposed to close early next year, was safely on track.

“Obviously after having dedicated two years of my life to Alcatel-Lucent, I would do nothing to weaken it,” he said.

Combes said when his departure was announced, there would be a transition leadership structure put in place to ensure the completion of the Nokia deal. (Reporting by Leila Abboud, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)