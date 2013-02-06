FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Alcatel CEO Verwaayen to quit in May -paper
February 6, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alcatel CEO Verwaayen to quit in May -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen will step down after the company’s May 7 annual shareholder meeting when his current contract expires, Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the telecom equipment maker had no immediate comment about the report on the French daily’s website, but a union source confirmed that the CEO’s departure had been agreed.

The decision not to renew Verwaayen’s contract was finalised at a board meeting on Wednesday, according to the report, which quoted anonymous sources.

Under Verwaayen, who took over the top job in 2008, the troubled company returned to full-year profit in 2011 for the first time since the Franco-American merger that created it five years earlier.

But earnings swung back into the red last year as a result of spending cutbacks by telecommunications operator, especially in China and Europe.

Verwaayen’s exit is to be announced along with fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Le Monde said.

