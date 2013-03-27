FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel-Lucent's new CEO to announce plan for group in June
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
March 27, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Alcatel-Lucent's new CEO to announce plan for group in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Michel Combes, who will take over as chief executive of Alcatel-Lucent on April 2, will present his plan for the loss-making telecom equipment maker in June, a spokeswoman said.

The 51 year-old former head of Vodafone’s European business faces a steep task if he is to solve the group’s problems of persistent cash burn, high costs, and stiff competition from larger rivals Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei.

“Combes gave himself the month of March to listen and learn about the situation of the company by meeting with major customers and employees,” said a spokeswoman for Alcatel-Lucent.

“He will take two months to decide on a plan and will announce in June the major strategic orientations for the group in the three coming years.” (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Catherine Monin; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.