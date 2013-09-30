FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel says wins China Mobile 4G network order
September 30, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

Alcatel says wins China Mobile 4G network order

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent said on Monday that China Mobile Ltd had chosen its lightRadio small-cell technology for the nationwide roll-out of the world’s biggest high-speed mobile broadband network.

Telecoms equipment makers have been waiting for China Mobile’s 4G work to lift the fortunes of an industry hit by a lack of spending worldwide.

China is now the world’s largest market for mobile data services and smartphones, increasing at a rate of more than 50 percent each year, Alcatel-Lucent said in a statement.

Industry sources had told Reuters last month that China Mobile Ltd had awarded initial 4G contracts worth around 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), with Chinese firms securing more than half of it and foreign firms winning about a third.

China Mobile has more than 750 million subscribers, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the total mobile subscriptions in the country.

The Alcatel-Lucent award, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is 11 percent of China Mobile’s strategic plan to deploy more than 207,000 TD-LTE base stations in China by the end of 2013. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

