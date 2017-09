PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent’s board has decided to cut the departure package for former chief executive Michel Combes in half to about 7 million euros ($7.91 million), Le Monde newspaper reported, after news of his compensation provoked an outcry.

