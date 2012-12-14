FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel-Lucent gets 1.6 bln euro credit facility
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent gets 1.6 bln euro credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said it had signed an agreement for a 1.6 billion euro ($2.1 billion) credit facility underwritten by Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

The senior secured credit facility will be backed by the group’s patent portfolio, among other assets. Denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, the debt will have maturities ranging from 3-1/2 to 6 years.

Alcatel-Lucent also provided a new guidance for 2015 gross margin in the range of 35-37 percent and an adjusted operating margin of 6-9 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.