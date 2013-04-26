FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel-Lucent posts loss despite network unit growth
April 26, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent posts loss despite network unit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posted a first-quarter loss even as its key segment of network gear sales to big carriers grew 4.2 percent from a year ago on strength in North America.

Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 3.23 billion euros ($4.2 billion), ahead of consensus, while the net loss of 353 million was worse than expected.

Analysts had on average expected first-quarter sales of 3.18 billion euros and a net loss of 239.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The group’s new chief executive, Michael Combes, said that market trends were encouraging in the first quarter, but noted that free cash flow remained a challenge.

“We are actively reviewing the group’s businesses and operating model to design the conditions for value creation in the future,” he said in a statement.

Combes is expected to present his plan for the group in June. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
