FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel scales back French job cuts
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 15, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Alcatel scales back French job cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Franco-American telecom gear group Alcatel-Lucent will cut fewer jobs in France than previously planned under moves to slash 10,000 posts worldwide in an attempt to stem losses, its chief executive told Le Monde newspaper.

The French share of the cuts will now amount to less than 700, down from 900 announced last year, Michel Combes told the daily in an interview published on its website on Wednesday.

Alcatel has come under pressure over the cost-cutting plans from France’s ruling Socialist politicians, who are struggling to tackle high unemployment and at one stage warned that the government could use new rules to block the job cuts.

As recently as last week, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg pressed Alcatel to make a bigger effort to preserve jobs and facilities in France. Combes has said the restructuring plan is its last chance to turn the company around.

The CEO said 170 out of the 250 research and development staff at its Orvault site in northwestern France, which it is closing, would switch to a specialist telecoms business set up by engineering consultancy Altran.

Alcatel was also holding talks with other companies in the region, he told Le Monde.

Combes added that calls by politicians for French telecom operators to rally around Alcatel had led to “concrete results”.

In addition to a “small cell” mini-mobile antenna deal with Orange, Vivendi’s SFR recently picked Alcatel to build its fibre optic network and could agree further contracts, Combes said.

Alcatel was also in talks with Bouygues Telecom, Numericable and Outremer Telecom over mobile and fixed-line contracts.

France contributed 5.7 percent of 2012 revenue of 14.44 billion euros ($19.8 billion). Out of an overall workforce of 72,000, 8,300 are in France - less than half the number in 2006 following previous cuts.

$1 = 0.7306 euros Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.