CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Alcatel-Lucent to cut 5,490 jobs worldwide - union
#Corrections News
October 18, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Alcatel-Lucent to cut 5,490 jobs worldwide - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Union changes figure for France job cuts to 1,430 from 1,490)

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent plans to axe 5,490 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting plan announced in July, with 3,300 in Europe and 1,430 in France, a French union said on Thursday.

“We are in shock,” said Isabelle Guillemot, of the CFDT union.

Alcatel had said in July that it planned global headcount reductions of “around 5,000” staff. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Laurence Frost)

