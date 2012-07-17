FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel sees 40 mln-euro Q2 loss despite cost cuts
#Communications Equipment
July 17, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Alcatel sees 40 mln-euro Q2 loss despite cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said it expects to post a 40 million-euro ($49 million) adjusted operating loss for the second quarter on revenues above 3.5 billion euros.

The loss reflects a “slower than expected business mix improvement” despite 100 million euros in cost savings compared with the year-earlier period, Alcatel said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The second half of 2012 will be “better than the first half”, the company said, warning that it will nonetheless miss its operating margin target for the year. ($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
