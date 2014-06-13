FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel-Lucent says will meet 1 bln asset disposal target
#Communications Equipment
June 13, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent says will meet 1 bln asset disposal target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Telecommunications equipment provider Alcatel-Lucent will meet its target of 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in asset disposals as part of its Shift restructuring plan, a programme launched a year ago, its head said on Friday.

“As part of the Shift plan, I have taken a clear commitment towards a disposal programme of 1 billion euros,” Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes told a conference organised by the French daily Les Echos.

“This objective will held like the others.” ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
