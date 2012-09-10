FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel reshuffles management as part of cost-cutting plan
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Alcatel reshuffles management as part of cost-cutting plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment gear maker Alcatel-Lucent said it would reshuffle management and centralise procurement, sales and marketing as part of a 1.25 billion euro cost-cutting plan announced in July.

The group, which posted a loss in the second quarter and has been struggling with lower spending from its telecom operator clients, also said it would eliminate the regional structure its business has long had and move towards one global organisation.

It also put current Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano in charge of the global supply chain, as well as three business units, enterprise, strategic industries and submarine.

Reporting by Leila Abboud

