Alcatel-Lucent opens Bell Labs for cloud research in Israel
#Communications Equipment
May 20, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent opens Bell Labs for cloud research in Israel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 20 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent will open a new Bell Labs office near Tel Aviv that will focus on cloud research, the company said on Tuesday.

Alcatel-Lucent said its customers in both traditional and new market segments are beginning a massive transformation to cloud-based network architecture.

The new Bell Labs team will be based in Alcatel-Lucent’s cloud facility in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv. The facility is already focused on helping customers apply network functions virtualisation. At the centre of this work is Alcatel-Lucent’s CloudBand technology that allows operators to offer secure and reliable cloud services.

Chief Executive Michel Combes said the company’s transformation from telecoms generalist to specialist is helping it solve challenges for its customers, such as network virtualisation.

“Bell Labs is one of our key innovation engines and co-locating a new office with our CloudBand start-up in Israel ... will contribute tremendously to Alcatel-Lucent playing a shaping role in the industry,” he said.

More Bell Labs antenna locations will be announced later this year, each with a focus in an emerging research area, the company said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
