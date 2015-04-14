FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France government studying jobs impact from Alcatel-Nokia tie-up
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 14, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

France government studying jobs impact from Alcatel-Nokia tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - The French government will pay close attention to the impact on French jobs from a possible tie-up between Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia as well as its potential to create an ‘Airbus of telecommunications’, an Economy Ministry source said on Tuesday.

The French government is eager to receive as quickly as possible details about the possible deal after the telecommunications equipment groups announced earlier that they were in advanced tie-up talks, the source said.

“In any case, (the government) will be very attentive towards any consequences on jobs and activities at Alcatel-Lucent’s French sites,” the source said.

The source added that the government needs more information about the industrial logic of the project and its potential for creating a European champion that is competitive at a global level. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptise Vey; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.