Alcatel shares rise on renewed Nokia tie-up talk -traders
May 6, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Alcatel shares rise on renewed Nokia tie-up talk -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Alcatel-Lucent rose as much as 4 percent on Tuesday in brisk volumes on renewed talk that rival Nokia planned to buy the Franco-American telecom gear maker, traders said.

“(There is) market chatter that Nokia may bid for Alcatel to use the cash from its Microsoft deal,” a London-based trader said.

“Rumour doing rounds Nokia for Alcatel at 4.10 per share. But we’ve heard that before,” an Amsterdam-based trader said.

Spokeswomen for Nokia and Alcatel declined to comment on the rumour.

Alcatel has a market capitalisation of about 8.3 billion euros ($11.52 billion). ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London, Blaise Robinson in Paris, Robert-Jan Bartunek in Amsterdam and Sakari Suoninen in Helsinki)

