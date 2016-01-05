FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aon Hewitt advises on $440 mln Alcatel-Lucent bulk annuity deal
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Aon Hewitt advises on $440 mln Alcatel-Lucent bulk annuity deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aon Hewitt said on Tuesday it had advised the UK pension scheme of French telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent on a 300 million pound ($441.09 million) derisking deal with insurer Aviva.

Under the terms of the deal, Aviva will ‘buy in’ the liabilities of a group of pensioners included in the scheme, which has total liabilities of around 1 billion pounds, Aon said in a statement.

The deal follows a full ‘buy-out’ of liabilities for a smaller group scheme in 2014, and takes the scheme as a whole closer to a full buy-out, said Martin Couzens, Chairman of Alcatel-Lucent Pension Trustees Limited, in the statement.

Under a buy-in, the scheme continues to pay the pensions of its members, but the insurer provides an insurance policy for a portion of the scheme, covering risks such as that members may live longer than expected or that investment returns may fall.

A buy-out deal, meanwhile, is where the insurer takes on full responsibility for managing the scheme payments and liaises directly with the pensioner.

$1 = 0.6801 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.