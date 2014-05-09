FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel-Lucent swings to Q1 loss on restructuring costs
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 9, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent swings to Q1 loss on restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Telecom network gear maker Alcatel-Lucent swung to a first-quarter net loss of 73 million euros as restructuring costs and lower-margin Chinese mobile contracts weighed on profitability.

The results, which were adjusted for the sale of the enterprise business in March, showed Alcatel-Lucent making progress on its key cost-cutting projects as it enters the third quarter of a turnaround plan to end-2015.

Its first-quarter sales were 2.96 billion euro, and adjusted operating income was 33 million euro. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.