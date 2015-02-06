Alcatel-Lucent sees submarine IPO in H2, pledges better margins

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment marker Alcatel-Lucent pledged to continue to improve its gross margins this year and to carry out a flotation of its submarine division in the second half.

Chief Executive Michel Combes said the company would achieve at least 34 percent gross margins this year compared with 33.4 percent in 2014.

Chief Financial Officer Jean Raby said preparations for the flotation of the submarine division’s shares flotation were on track, including restructuring the fleet. “The order book continues to grow,” Raby said on a conference call after the company published full-year results. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)