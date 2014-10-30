FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel-Lucent sales dip, margins improve in Q3
#Communications Equipment
October 30, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent sales dip, margins improve in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telecoms gear maker Alcatel-Lucent suffered a fall of 5.9 percent in third-quarter sales and delivered a net loss of 18 million euros in a tough market for the industry, but squeezed out more costs to improve its gross profit margin to 34 percent from 31.9 percent a year earlier.

The company said its net loss came in at 18 million euros, down from 200 million a year earlier.

Finance director Jean Raby told reporters on a conference call the company was still planning an IPO of its undersea cables business in 2015, but that timing would depend on market conditions. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

