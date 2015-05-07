FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel-Lucent confirms annual goals after Q1 net loss
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 7, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent confirms annual goals after Q1 net loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent, which is set to be bought by larger rival Nokia, swung to a first-quarter net loss, hit by a slowdown in spending by key U.S. customers and the drag of lower-margin sales in China.

Continued cost-cutting efforts and growth in its Internet routing products, which help telecom operators cope with heavy broadband traffic from online video, helped Alcatel-Lucent improve margins and slightly exceed analysts’ expectations on profits, however.

The group avoided the underperformance that marred first-quarter results at mobile market leader Ericsson and Alcatel-Lucent’s soon-to-be buyer Nokia , leading to steep drops in their shares.

Alcatel-Lucent first-quarter revenue rose 9 percent on a comparable basis to 3.24 billion euros ($3.68 billion), ahead of a company-provided consensus of 3.02 billion, while adjusted operating profit nearly doubled to 82 million euros compared with a consensus of 79 million, it said on Thursday.

Although Alcatel-Lucent posted a net loss of 72 million euros, some measures of profitability improved because of cost cuts. The gross margin improved to 34.6 percent in the quarter from 32.3 percent a year ago, and the operating margin was 2.5 percent versus 1.1 percent. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.