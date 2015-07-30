FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel-Lucent says Nokia deal on track after Q2 results
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent says Nokia deal on track after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Telecom network equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posted second-quarter sales and profits slightly lower than expectations and announced the September departure of its chief executive ahead of being bought by rival Nokia.

The Franco-American company, which Nokia will pay 15.6 billion euro for in a deal set to close by mid-2016, also showed progress on improving its margins thanks to cost cuts, and generated more cash than it consumed in the quarter, the first time it has done so in a second quarter since 2006.

Chief Executive Michel Combes will leave on Sept. 1, and Chairman Philippe Camus will serve as interim CEO until the Nokia deal is completed.

Second-quarter revenue rose 5 percent to 3.45 billion euros helped by double-digit growth in so-called IP products that help telecom operators handle heavy video data traffic and direct Internet.

Adjusted operating profit rose 28 percent to 175 million euro for a better-than-expected margin of 5.1 percent.

The company posted a net loss of 54 million euro, narrower than the 298 million euro loss of a year earlier.

Analysts had been expecting second-quarter sales of 3.47 billion euros and net income of 52.4 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The gross margin was 34.8 percent, compared with expectations of 33.1 percent.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.