Alcatel-Lucent says Nokia deal on track after Q2 results

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Telecom network equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posted second-quarter sales and profits slightly lower than expectations and announced the September departure of its chief executive ahead of being bought by rival Nokia.

The Franco-American company, which Nokia will pay 15.6 billion euro for in a deal set to close by mid-2016, also showed progress on improving its margins thanks to cost cuts, and generated more cash than it consumed in the quarter, the first time it has done so in a second quarter since 2006.

Chief Executive Michel Combes will leave on Sept. 1, and Chairman Philippe Camus will serve as interim CEO until the Nokia deal is completed.

Second-quarter revenue rose 5 percent to 3.45 billion euros helped by double-digit growth in so-called IP products that help telecom operators handle heavy video data traffic and direct Internet.

Adjusted operating profit rose 28 percent to 175 million euro for a better-than-expected margin of 5.1 percent.

The company posted a net loss of 54 million euro, narrower than the 298 million euro loss of a year earlier.

Analysts had been expecting second-quarter sales of 3.47 billion euros and net income of 52.4 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The gross margin was 34.8 percent, compared with expectations of 33.1 percent.