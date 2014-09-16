FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel-Lucent to supply networks to Thai companies
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
September 16, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Alcatel-Lucent to supply networks to Thai companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Frence’s Alcatel-Lucent said on Tuesday it signed two separate contracts with Thailand’s Symphony Communications and a unit of Interlink Communications to supply telecoms networks in the Southeast Asian country.

Symphony will deploy Alcatel-Lucent’s 100G optical transport network to increase network speed and support the launch of ultra-fast broadband services in Thailand, the French telecoms network and equipment maker said in a statement.

It gave no details about the value of the contracts.

Thailand, where less than 30 percent of population uses the Internet, is developing and upgrading its telecoms infrastructure as it prepares for a Southeast Asian single market in 2015.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.