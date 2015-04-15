FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
April 15, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande says Nokia-Alcatel must increase research activities in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, April 15 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that he gave his backing to Nokia’s takeover of Alcatel-Lucent on condition that research operations in France are increased.

Hollande said that he had set two conditions for his approval of the deal when he met the two companies CEOs on Tuesday with the first being guarantees that French jobs are kept safe.

“The two executives made proposals and I will look at them with the government,” Hollande told a news conference during an official visit to Switzerland.

“The second condition is research. Research must not only be maintained in France but increased,” he added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
