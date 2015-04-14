FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says Alcatel can reconquer lost markets with Nokia tie-up
#Communications Equipment
April 14, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

France says Alcatel can reconquer lost markets with Nokia tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron gave his backing to Nokia’s plan to buy Alcatel-Lucent of France on Tuesday, saying it offered a chance to reconquer lost markets and create a European leader in telecoms equipment.

Speaking after a meeting between the heads of the two companies and President Francois Hollande, Macron also pledged there would be no job cuts among the 6,000 Alcatel-Lucent employees in France, and said the combined group planned to base research and development operations in France.

“It’s a good move for Alcatel-Lucent because it is a move for the future, because we are building, with this tie-up, a new conquest for Alcatel-Lucent, which was a company in great difficulty two years ago.”

Nokia announced earlier on Tuesday it was in talks to buy Alcatel-Lucent.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
