Nokia will add 500 research jobs in France-Alcatel chief says

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment group Nokia plans to add some 500 research jobs in France on top of those already working for its takeover target Alcatel-Lucent as part of an undertaking on jobs given to French President Francois Hollande, Alcatel’s boss said on Wednesday.

“The undertaking that was made was not to cut any more jobs in terms of volume, even though there may be changes in the nature of jobs, and to employ at least 500 new researchers,” he told France Info radio on Wednesday, a day after he and the head of Nokia met Hollande and won government backing for the deal.