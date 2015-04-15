FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia will add 500 research jobs in France-Alcatel chief says
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 15, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Nokia will add 500 research jobs in France-Alcatel chief says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment group Nokia plans to add some 500 research jobs in France on top of those already working for its takeover target Alcatel-Lucent as part of an undertaking on jobs given to French President Francois Hollande, Alcatel’s boss said on Wednesday.

“The undertaking that was made was not to cut any more jobs in terms of volume, even though there may be changes in the nature of jobs, and to employ at least 500 new researchers,” he told France Info radio on Wednesday, a day after he and the head of Nokia met Hollande and won government backing for the deal.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.