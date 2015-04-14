French government wants details of Nokia-Alcatel merger plan quickly

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French Labour Minister Francois Rebsamen said the government wanted to know more about Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent’s plans to merge and see whether the transaction would lead to a European champion in the sector.

“The government wants the details of this project which is being discussed to be presented to it as quickly as possible,” particularly regarding production sites, Rebsamen said in response to a parliamentary question on Tuesday.

“The government will also be very watchful to ensure the excellence of research laboratories in France be maintained and that the location of decision-making centers and the outlook for investment in the country be clarified for the long-term.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)