Alcatel studying asset sales, debt reprofiling -CFO
November 2, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Alcatel studying asset sales, debt reprofiling -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent is studying options for asset sales or a reprofiling of its debt to strengthen the group’s balance sheet, said Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano on Friday.

“Our debt maturities are evenly spread over the next three years so we have no immediate debt cliff in front of us,” he said on a call after third quarter results.

“Having said that, we are looking at all our options to strengthen our balance sheet, such as reprofiling our debt or an infusion of liquidity, including asset sales.”

Alcatel-Lucent sold its Gensys call centre business to private-equity fund Permira for $1.5 billion last year, but has not sold other units since then.

Asked when decisions on debt restructuring or asset sales would be made, Tufano declined to comment. “We are actively engaged,” he said. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)

