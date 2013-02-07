FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcatel posts 2012 loss, CEO to leave
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Alcatel posts 2012 loss, CEO to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent announced the departure of its chief executive after it swung to an annual net loss of 1.37 billion euros ($1.85 billion), hit by lower sales in Europe and China.

The company said it booked a non-cash charge of 1.4 billion euros “related to the depreciation of goodwill and fixed assets, and the corresponding impact on deferred tax”.

CEO Ben Verwaayen will step down once the group has found a successor, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company added that the board had recommended not to pay a dividend for 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.