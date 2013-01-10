FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France looking to buy into Alcatel cable unit
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

France looking to buy into Alcatel cable unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The French state could take part in the purchase of Alcatel-Lucent’s submarine cable unit in a deal aimed at easing financial pressure on the indebted telecoms gear maker, French business newspaper Agefi reported on Thursday.

In December, Les Echos reported that the French government was trying to arrange a deal in which France Telecom would acquire part of the cable business..

France’s sovereign wealth fund is one of several potential buyers looking at the business, whose sale could raise 600-700 million euros, Agefi reported citing unnamed sources close to the matter.

Both French sovereign wealth fund FSI and Alcatel-Lucent declined to comment.

The French government is concerned about Alcatel-Lucent’s plan to use patents as collateral for its 1.6 billion euro loan because intellectual property could fall into the hands of foreign banks.

In December, the loss-making telecoms equipment maker agreed an asset-backed loan from Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to help it deal with incoming debt maturities and fund its ongoing restructuring.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.