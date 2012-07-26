FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alcatel to cut 6 pct of staff, reduce costs
#Industrials
July 26, 2012 / 5:22 AM / 5 years ago

Alcatel to cut 6 pct of staff, reduce costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent said it would cut 5,000 jobs and seek to exit or restructure unprofitable markets as part of a programme to cut costs by 1.25 billion euros ($1.52 billion) by the end of next year.

The job cuts will affect 6.4 percent of Alcatel-Lucent’s 78,000 employees.

Alcatel-Lucent warned on July 17 that it would miss its 2012 profit margin target and pre-announced an adjusted operating loss of 40 million euros on sales above 3.5 billion in the second quarter.

On Thursday, it said that its second-half adjusted operating margin would be better than in the first half. It confirmed its old target of aiming for a “strong positive net cash position at the end of 2012”. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

