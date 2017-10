MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd , India’s No. 3 mobile phone carrier by customers, said on Wednesday it would award a multi-year contract valued at more than $1 billion to Franco-American telecommunications equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent to manage its network.

Alcatel-Lucent currently operates a joint venture with Reliance Communications to manage the Indian carrier’s network. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)