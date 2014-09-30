MOVES-Alcentra Ltd appoints two non-executive board members

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Alcentra Ltd, BNY Mellon’s sub-investment grade credit asset manager, appointed Andrew Golding and Amir Eilon as non-executive board members, effective Sept. 17.

Golding and Eilon join existing board members David Forbes-Nixon, Robert Bennett, James Algar and Greg Brisk in London.

Prior to this, Golding was a founding partner of debt boutique Spire.

Eilon has more than 20 years of experience as an investment banker at Credit Suisse First Boston Private Equity, BZW and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)