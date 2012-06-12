FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-US court rejects Alcoa bid to dismiss Bahrain bribe case
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 1:21 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-US court rejects Alcoa bid to dismiss Bahrain bribe case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects judge’s first name to Donetta, not Donneta, in 4th paragraph)

By Joseph Ax

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court on Monday rejected aluminum maker Alcoa’s bid to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit related to its shipments to Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), according to a written ruling in the case.

In the lawsuit, filed in Pittsburgh federal court in Pennsylvania, Alba accused Alcoa of conspiring with businessman Victor Dahdaleh to orchestrate bribes in Bahrain and to overcharge Alba for alumina, a material used to make aluminum.

Alcoa had argued that the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, could not be applied to the case because it involved foreign entities.

But U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose said Alba’s claims made it clear that the alleged scheme’s origins were located in the United States.

“The control of the enterprise, the decision-making vital to the sustainability of the enterprise, came from Pittsburgh,” Ambrose wrote.

Libby Archell, an Alcoa spokeswoman, said: “A decision on the motion to dismiss is not a ruling on merits of the case.”

“We look forward to presenting the facts related to Alba’s allegations and vigorously defending our position as the litigation unfolds,” Archell said.

Alba could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The case is Aluminium Bahrain BSC v Alcoa Inc, William Rice and Victor Dahdaleh, #08-CV-299 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. (Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.