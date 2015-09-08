FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa to restart Texarkana plant to meet automotive aluminum demand
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Alcoa to restart Texarkana plant to meet automotive aluminum demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc will restart its Texarkana, Texas casthouse, which has been idled since 2009, to meet growing demand for aluminum slab from the automotive industry, the company announced on Tuesday.

The project is “expected to ramp up production in the first half of 2016”, Alcoa said. The move comes at a time of falling aluminum prices amid plentiful supplies, but many remain hopeful for future demand as automakers seek to increase their usage of the lighter metal. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.