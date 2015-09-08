Alcoa to restart Texarkana plant to meet automotive aluminum demand

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc will restart its Texarkana, Texas casthouse, which has been idled since 2009, to meet growing demand for aluminum slab from the automotive industry, the company announced on Tuesday.

The project is “expected to ramp up production in the first half of 2016”, Alcoa said. The move comes at a time of falling aluminum prices amid plentiful supplies, but many remain hopeful for future demand as automakers seek to increase their usage of the lighter metal. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)