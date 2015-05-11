FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alcoa to close Anglesea coal mine, power station
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 11:45 PM / 2 years ago

Alcoa to close Anglesea coal mine, power station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc said on Monday its Australian unit will permanently close its Anglesea coal mine and power station on Aug. 31, after the aluminum producer failed to find a buyer for the site.

Alcoa expects to record a restructuring charge in 2015 of $30 million to $35 million, or 2 to 3 cents per share, related to the shut down.

About 80 percent of this charge would be recorded in the second quarter, Alcoa said in a statement.

Coal prices have taken a hit as utilities worldwide switch to cheaper natural gas and demand in China has fallen due to a slowing economy.

The New York-based company said last February it would conduct a sales process for its Anglesea mine, which produces brown coal.

Alcoa said 85 employees were working at the mine.

With market conditions remaining weak, prices for both steel-making and power generating coal are expected to fall further this year.

Alcoa also said it continues to expect 2015 cash flow of $500 million. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.